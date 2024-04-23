Residents complain health hazardous dust from solar farm in Silay

Residents of two puroks in Barangay Rizal, Silay City in Negros Occidental are complaining about the health hazard caused by too much dust from a solar farm.

A resident of Hda. Maria 1, who asked not to be named, said they have been suffering from the dust for two months already since the start of the dry spell, along with the residents of Hda. Maria 2.

"The wind direction usually goes in our direction; that's why we inhale all the dust from the land development of the solar farm owned by Citicore," the resident said.

The resident said they had already brought up the matter with the management of the solar company, along with the officials of Silay City and the village councils of Barangay Rizal and Barangay E. Lopez, and that they had agreed that the company would not do the work unless they took some measures to contain the dust.

She said the company had put up a net, but since the dust flies with the air, it does not contain the dust.

She claimed that her mother's lung disease worsens because of the dust and that they are almost eating it as viand during their meals.

Their laundry, she said, has also been affected, while their clothes, especially their children's white uniform, have turned brown because of the dust.

The company, she further claimed, continued with the groundworks despite their agreement.

She said they are not against any development project and that they are only worried about their health and the hazards brought by the dust in their daily lives.

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) held the groundbreaking ceremony of Phase 2 of its solar plants on February 20.

The solar project is located on a 69-hectare property of the Ramos family, which is covered by a 25-year lease agreement in Barangay Esutaquio Lopez, Silay City. It is projected to produce 69 megawatts of solar power.

Citicore has yet to issue a statement on the matter.*