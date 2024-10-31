Residents in distress get financial aid

Bacolod City Councilor Jason Villarosa has recently taken significant steps to provide support to Bacolodnons mourning the loss of family members due to tragic accidents.

Utilizing his initiative, the Youth Emergency System (YES) Bacolod program, Councilor Villarosa has implemented a two-year insurance coverage scheme targeted specifically at marginalized sectors within the community.

Families registered under this program can receive financial assistance totaling P10,000 for each insured member who passes away.

In a recent event, Councilor Villarosa officially handed over the cash assistance of P10,000 to each beneficiary.

Among them was Mrs. AmmaledaTiad, the surviving spouse of Alejandre Tiad, who tragically lost his life during a fire incident that engulfed their residential home located in Purok King Fisher, Barangay 16, Bacolod City.

Mrs. Tiad revealed the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding her husband's death, explaining that he suffered severe second-degree burns.

However, it was the toxic smoke he inhaled while attempting to salvage valuable items from the house that ultimately led to his untimely death due to cardiac arrest.

Alejandre Tiad was not only a devoted husband but also a tricycle driver and served as a Purok Tanod, a community safety volunteer, within their barangay.

His death left a significant void in the family, and Mrs. Tiad expressed profound grief as well as gratitude for the financial assistance provided during this difficult time.

Another beneficiary of the YES Bacolod program, Nora Maniego, shared her sorrow after losing her husband, Joemarie Maniego, who was also enrolled in the insurance program.

Mrs. Maniego expressed her anguish, stating that the loss of her husband has been deeply painful.

She conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to Councilor Villarosa for extending this financial support, emphasizing that they were unaware of such insurance coverage until Councilor Villarosa's office reached out to inform them.

In response to the need for support in times of distress, Councilor Villarosa highlighted the positive impact this insurance initiative has had on affected families.

He noted that the program originated during his tenure as a Sangguniang Kabataan official in Barangay Sum-ag and has continued to evolve and provide necessary relief since he became a City Councilor.

On October 31, 2024, more than five members of the YES Bacolod community received financial assistance, including beneficiaries from both Barangay Banago and Barangay 41, one of whom is a Barangay Kagawad, as well as a few additional survivors who received the financial assistance.

Importantly, this invaluable support is freely available to Bacolodnons who belong to marginalized sectors, ensuring that those in need have access to crucial assistance during times of tragedy.