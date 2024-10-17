Revilla distributes assistance in Neg.Occ.

Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. distributed Assistance to Individual in Crisis Situation during his arrival in the province, on Wednesday, October 16. Revilla said he distributed AICs to 2,500 beneficiaries in Bacolod City, 1,500 in E.B Magalona, and also 1,500 in San Enrique.

Each beneficiary received P2,000. Hundreds of Negrenses welcomed Revilla, Jr. in the different venues of the distribution. The senator also met with the province's leaders led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, E.B. Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon, Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez, along with ABANG LINGKOD Party-list Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, to find out how to further advance the welfare of these areas. Revilla shared with the officials his plans and projects that would benefit the constituents. He also committed to helping those in need.

"We visited Negros Occidental because we want to ensure that as public servants, we check on those we serve and understand their current needs." Our efforts to provide the right support and services to our fellow citizens should never cease.

"We are not just promises or words. We are doing everything we can to deliver projects that truly benefit every Filipino," the senator added. He said he supported many resolutions and laws in the Senate that have become laws that benefited many sectors, especially the Expanded Senior Citizens Act or the Revilla Law.

Under the Revilla Law, Filipinos who reach the ages of 80, 85, 90, and 95 shall receive a cash gift amounting to P10,000 while those reaching the age of 100 shall continue to receive P100,000.

Revilla also authored Republic Act 11984 or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act" which was recently signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. this year. According to the law, all educational institutions are mandated to allow disadvantaged students who are unable to pay their tuition fees to take up their periodic and final exams without requiring a school permit.

Revilla said the law he principally authored would put to an end a long-standing practice in schools that prevents indigent students from graduating.

Moreover, the Senator also donated P10 million for the construction of the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation building in Barangay 8, Bacolod City.

Revilla, who inspected the construction site on Wednesday, October 16, said they had already allotted P10 million for the construction of the building and they will provide an additional P15 million for the construction of the project.

" It's now a budget season in the Senate so we will provide an additional of P15 million for the said project," he said.

He added that it's part of the building construction, the museum of the MassKara Festival.

Mae Cuaycong, Special Assistant to the Mayor, said the lot and the design of the building were provided by the City Government.

She said the project was implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

She added they are now preparing the program of works so they can have the additional budget for the completion of the project.

Cuaycong noted that the construction of the building in September 2024.

Cuaycong said the building will be occupied by the personnel of Bacolod Yuhum Foundation and they will discuss if they can accommodate some offices in the area since it's a big building.

She said currently, the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation was renting an office along San Sebastian Street.