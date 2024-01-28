Revilla hopes for immediate resolution of charter change issue

Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. is hoping that the issue of charter change through the People's Initiative which is divisive for the Senate and the House of Representatives would be resolved immediately.

"The conflict between the Senate and Congress brought about by the issue of charter change, I want it resolved immediately because it affects the people and our economy. Whether unicameral or bicameral my stand is for what is good for the Filipinos, I will stand for it," Revilla said.

Revilla issued this statement on Saturday, January 27, during his visit to Bacolod City amid the ongoing signature campaign for the People's Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

The senators have signed unanimously a manifesto rejecting the People's Initiative.

"It is a brazen attempt to violate the Constitution through the people’s initiatives perpetrated allegedly by people identified with Speaker Martin Romualdez,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

Meanwhile, Revilla distributed a total of P15 million in aid to some 905 residents of Bacolod City.

The distributions were made at the Activity Center of Bacolod City College in Barangay Taculing which was also attended by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and Abang Lingkod party-list Rep. Stephen Paduano and some punong barangays and councilors of the city.

The assistance given by Revilla was through Assistance to Individuals in Conflict Situation worth P10 million and another P5 million through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) of the Department of Labor and Employment.

Revilla also announced that the construction of the building for the Bacolod Yuhom Foundation would soon be materialized after the funding of P10 million has been included in the 2024 General Appropriations Act.*