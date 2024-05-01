Revilla to give assistance to NegOcc, Bacolod residents

Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, through his wife, Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado Revilla, pledged to give Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situation (Aics) in Negros Occidental and Bacolod City.

Revilla made the pledge during the Ugyonan Festival of EB Magalona on Wednesday, May 1, where he was the guest of honor and speaker.

It will be released soon, Revilla said, without determining the exact amount.

Rep. Revilla said the senator is recuperating from an Achilles tendon operation after a freak incident while shooting for a teleserye.

She also revealed that her husband will seek re-election in the 2025 midterm elections.

Revilla is author of the bill giving chalk allowance for teachers from P5,000 to P10,000 in the coming school year.

He is also the author of the Senior Citizens/Centenarian Act, which gives P10,000 benefits for those who reach the age of 80, another P10,000 for those who reach 90 years old until they reach 100 years old, that will give them P100,000 cash incentives.*