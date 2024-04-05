Revisiting, Reminiscing and Redirecting

Once a volunteer, always a volunteer.

I was a volunteer at University of St. La Salle’s Social Development Office, better known as “Balayan” for my whole college life. Balayan was founded in school year 1987-1988 and is a notable office in the University.

According to USLS’s website, Balayan implements programs like the volunteer formation, social awareness and advocacy, campus clubs outreach assistance, Gawad Kalinga, among others. The Balayan office said to be as one of the faces of the university externally.

I enrolled in La Salle in 1989 after two years in UP Visayas. I had many vacant periods that I said yes to the invitation to become a volunteer. It was the best decision ever.

My Balayan experience made me “grow up.” It was in Balayan that I formed treasured friendships. I was appointed as the secretary/documentor of our group. This skill helped me when I started working. Balayan became my “major” in school, minoring in Psychology.

We established the La Sallian Streetchildren Program (LSSP) where we prepared programs for the streetchildren surrounding the university area. We played with them. We tutored them. We taught them healthy habits and other related topics. We organized a camp for them. We also immersed with them. We stayed in their community for about a week. We slept in their houses, ate with them, and used their facilities before going to school. It was a marvelous and an awakening experience.

I also remember after natural disasters (like a typhoon), we were mobilized to assist the survivors. We asked help from fellow students by going room to room.

Another program we joined was the Children in Situations of Armed Conflict (CSAC) and the youth services. Since then, Balayan has increased more programs and services relevant today.

After I graduated, I continued to visit Balayan and still planned activities with fellow volunteers. We have a group chat. We still catch up even if we are scattered all over the world.

On its 37th year, Balayan organized an alumni homecoming with the theme, revisiting, reminiscing, redirecting. Many volunteers attended. It was fun to be together again. I met the younger generation. It was fulfilling to see them and remembering my experience. We revisited. We reminisced and we will surely be back. The 40th year is near.

The program started at 3pm with a prayer, then the welcome remarks was given by Ms. Teresita Barcoma, Balayan director. Br. Kenneth Martinez, FSC, USLS President and Br. Normandy Dujunco, FSC, USLS Vice President for Mission and Development gave inspiring messages. Jun Jay Perez and November Canieso-Yeo shared their testimonies as Balayan volunteers. A video presentation was played, and we smiled at our younger thinner selves.

We also enjoyed the fun games – “dating” with other volunteers. We attended the anticipated mass together and had dinner. Part of the fun was receiving gifts (La Salle items) and the photo booth!

I credit my experience to who I am today. Of course, my family also helped. They were supportive (until now). Many of our gatherings happened at home. We planned activities, we ate, we laughed, we cried, and they slept at home, too.

The Balayan experience made me realize how other people lived and it feels great to be able to help someone… Without monetary payment.

So yes, once a volunteer, always a volunteer.

Thank you, Balayan for this experience and for welcoming us back to La Salle. Animo La Salle!*