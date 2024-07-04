RI District 3850 Governor Richard Centino assumes post from Immediate PDG Mate Espina

Rotary International District 3850 Governor Richard Centino assumed the post previously served by Immediate Past District Governor Maria Ester Espina in a turnover of leadership held at Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental on June 29, 2024.

Immediate PDG Espina in her Valedictory address before her fellow Rotarians.

“As we celebrate the conclusion of one chapter in our district’s journey and start making magic in the next Rotary year, let me leave you with this quote from Swiss-American psychologist Edgar Schein who said, “In most organizational change efforts, it is much easier to draw on the strengths of the culture than to overcome the constraints by changing the culture. We are a very diverse district in terms of culture and if there is one thing I have realized in my going around the district, it is to embrace our diversity and enjoy the journey …. and I did and this will forever remain an important milestone in my life.”

She said that as we welcome our new district leaders, I’d like to wish them a wonderful experience and I pray that you will cherish each moment of your journey and find joy in the process of serving, as I have.”

She wished all the best and our utmost support, to our Incoming Governor, Richard Voting Centino! To all of you, my profound gratitude and a pleasant evening.Mabuhay ang District 3850.

She thanked all the support of all Rotarians during her stint as District Governor with the realization of the various projects and programs that were on line with the Rotary service projects on maternal and child health, water and sanitation, basic education and literacy, disease prevention and treatment among others.

Moreover, District Governor Nominee, Carlo Joseph Dela Cruz of the Rotary Club of Metro Bacolod will serve as Governor for Rotary Year 2026-2027. Presenting him for the first time in a District event, our District Governor Elect, Victor Federico Acepcion of the Rotary Club of Roxas will serve as Governor for Rotary Year 2025-2026.