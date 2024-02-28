RIGHTS VIOLATED? | CHR conducts probe on Escalante encounters

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR)-Negros Occidental is investigating the series of encounters between the military and the New People's Army (NPA) in Sitio Mandulao, Barangay Pinapugasan, Escalante City.

Vincent Parra, head of the CHR-Negros Occidental, said Tuesday, February 27, that the probe they are conducting is centered on the two fatalities, Jose Caramihan, whose family has denied that he was part of the rebel movement; and Emaren Pastidio, the lone female fatality, who was allegedly a high-ranking member of the rebel group.

Caramihan's family claimed that he was only a farmer while in the case of

Pastidio, the CHR will determine whether her rights, as recognized by the Gender and Development Ombud under the Magna Carta for Women, have been violated.

The CHR is gathering additional statements and evidence regarding the clashes and they are also trying to get in touch with the families of the two fatalities.

ANOTHER CLASH

Meanwhile, another encounter took place Tuesday morning between the 79th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army and the NPA rebels believed to be remnants of the dismantled Northern Negros Front.

According to the 79IB, the encounter took place in the hinterland areas of Escalante City.

Because of the encounter, Escalante City Mayor Melecio Yap Jr. again ordered the suspension of classes for all levels in Barangays Libertad, Pinapugasan, Binaguiohan, Paitan, Dian-ay, Magsaysay, Malasibog, and Tamlang until further notice.*