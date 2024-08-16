Riverside at 70: A Legacy of Exceptional Healthcare Since 1954

The Riverside Medical Center, Inc. (RMCI), owner and operator of the Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital (DPOTMH), has turned 70 this year. Expanding its healthcare offerings, the RMCI continues a legacy of medical excellence that began in 1954. Originally an 8-bed clinic, the RMCI is now a 5-storey, 330-bed tertiary hospital, renowned for its cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment technology.

In 2010, the RMCI formed a key partnership with the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), which supported the construction of a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU). This ICU was designed with international standards and state-of-the-art equipment. It was completed in 2011.

Moreover, the hospital's prominence grew with the arrival of current President & CEO, Genesis Goldi D. Golingan, who introduced significant upgrades, including Station One—a hospital wing featuring hotel-like amenities—and a revamped hospital pharmacy.

A major milestone came in July 2022, with the opening of a new 7-storey hospital building, adding crucial facilities such as ten major operating rooms, a Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) room, and a Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU). This expansion also included a first-of-its-kind Catheterization Laboratory in Bacolod.

The RMCI has since broadened its reach with the establishment of the UNA Konsulta, a primary care clinic at the SM City Bacolod. It also introduced its Centers of Excellence, namely: the Metro Riverside Cancer Care Center (MRCCC), the Wound Care Center, the Kidney Care Center, the Stroke Care Center, the Heart Care Center, and the Primary Care Center.

The MRCCC is the sole cancer treatment facility in Negros, which offers advanced radiation therapies, including Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy and Image Guided Radiation Therapy. Meanwhile, the RMCI's Wound Care Center boasts of its specialized treatment for non-healing and complicated wounds. And, last but not the least, is the Hemodialysis Unit, accommodating out-patients needing treatment at a reasonable cost.

With these continuing advancements, the RMCI, a proud member of the Metro Pacific Health (MPH), continues to honor the legacy of Dr. Pablo O. Torre, by delivering world-class healthcare to the people of Negros.