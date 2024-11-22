Rojas tells Azcona, 'Stick to the issue'

“Stick to the issue”, National Federation of Sugar Planters President Enrique Rojas said to Sugar Regulatory Administrator Luis Pablo Azcona as their exchange of words continued over issues hounding the sugar industry.

“Perhaps the SRA Administrator is getting carried away by his emotions. As a government official, he should not be onion-skinned. Unlike what he is doing in personally attacking me and casting aspersions on my leadership of the NFSP, I never stated anything attacking him personally,” Rojas said in a statement.

“I was already immersed in the sugar industry long before Paul Azcona was born. I was NFSP First Vice-President and Executive Officer for 28 years, and I have been NFSP President for 24 years.

We have always studied the available data, and we make our independent conclusions based on the available facts. To insinuate that I am easily swayed or, worse, that I am somebody’s lackey is grossly disrespectful to my person and the NFS”, he added.

The NFSP has always been professional in our dealings and public statements, and we always stick to the issues at hand.

I suggest the SRA Administrator also stick to the issues we raised and enlighten the sugar farmers on what is presently happening to the sugar industry., Rojas added.

Azcona on November 20 told Rojas in a press statement, "Get your facts straight". This was the reaction of Sugar Regulatory Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona to the recent statement of National Federation of Sugarcane Planters (NFSP) President Enrique Rojas when the latter retracted his initial statement of support to the no importation pronouncement issued by both the SRA and Agriculture Sec. Francisco Tiu Laurel until after harvest.

It’s funny that I even sent a letter of thanks for NFSP’s support to our initial announcement but unlike Mr. Rojas, I will not retract the same as I think it was done in good faith in the beginning. I’d like to believe I still have some modicum of respect for Mr. Rojas despite this accusation because clearly, and upon his admission, he sent out this retraction and claims after he was convinced by certain individual/s who have an irrational and persistent distrust of others in a group he belongs to, but I just hope that he (Rojas) should at least study the figures to get his facts straight and so he does not come out laughable.

I feel sorry for Mr. Rojas, who is a friend, but more so for his planters-members, because this shows how their leader can easily get swayed by others, particularly by one individual who probably has an even more clouded perception because this person got kicked in the past.

Mr. Rojas claimed we were not ‘totally candid’ in our pronouncements for failing to mention a previous importation that came in when it is all there in the figures they claimed were the basis for their accusations.

He further stated that it is incumbent upon us to explain such to the farmers when they could easily have explained how these pronouncements arrived if they had not snubbed the invitation for a stakeholders’ consultative meeting. (TDE)