ROTARIANS IN ACTION: ‘WE CARE FOR THE ENVIRONMENT’

The Rotary Club of Bacolod-East showed their concern for the environment by partnering with the Securities and Exchange Commission in Bacolod in engaging in a tree planting activity held at Barangay Granada, Bacolod City on July 27, 2024.

RCBE Bacolod - East President Jesreel Maglucot and Securities and Exchange Commission Bacolod Office head

Atty. Annabelle Corral-Respall led the

planting of seedlings of jackfruit and Rambotan trees.

They believe that planting a single tree seedling can make a big impact on the environment citing the serious environmental conditions brought either by natural or man-made calamities.

Atty. Respall planted the most number of a variety tree seedlings because she believes that no matter how small you do to the environment, it will make a difference.

RCBE President Jesreel Maglucot said that it is his line of leadership direction that the club officers and members should plant tree seedlings to also encourage others to follow for the greater good of the environment.

“If we do it, others may also do it, and so on. We hope that we will also send a message to others to follow suit,” he said.

Past President Rafael Golez said,” Let us help save our planet Earth, have fun, enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship.”

Furthermore, after the tree planting, a fellowship lunch was held at Spoon Trail Cafe in Barangay Alangilan, Bacolod City.