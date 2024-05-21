Rotarians, volunteers collect 300 sacks of sea waste in coastal clean up

International Coastal Clean Up Day might be a few months away, but a group of Rotarians and other volunteers decided now was a good time to clean up a particularly polluted seafront area of Bacolod City.

Members of the Rotary Clubs of Bacolod and Bacolod-Marapara, the Rotaract Club of Bacolod-Colegio San Augustin, the CLMMRH's Family Physicians Group, Bacolod Tugboat Services, the Philippine Coast Guard and local barangay officials recently collected a staggering 300 bags of trash from the shores of Brgy. 1 in Banago.

"Cleanliness in the environment contributes a lot in protecting marine life. Clearing waste from natural habitats, maintaining a clean and healthy water systems all help to make our coasts cleaner and our oceans healthier," said Majorie Dino, incoming president of the Rotary Club of Bacolod.

Igie Villarosa, incoming president of the Rotary Club of Bacolod-Marapara, added that mountains of trash on our shores is not only unsightly, it's a health hazard to us all as well as an environmental threat for marine life.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in this important activity. We are pleased to have the opportunity to help the community have a cleaner and healthier environment," he said.

The clean up was is in line with Rotary's 7th Area of Focus - 'Protecting the Environment'. Further coastal clean ups are planned for later in the year. (PR)