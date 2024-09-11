"Rotary Club of Bacolod Brings Joy to Little Hearts"

The Rotary Club of Bacolod in partnership with the Bacolod City Public Library held its annual "Children's Story Telling" and "Environmental Awareness Orientation for Parents" on the 10th of September 2024.

Young children from Brgy. 14 Day Care Center brings their experiences from storytelling activity - producing listening comprehension and their engagement that develops creative thinking, and communication and teaches values.

Parents have likewise undergone environmental awareness orientation to be properly informed of the city ordinances on waste disposal/management and the importance of healthy surroundings in the community.

The Club project was led by President Marjorie G. Dino, Past President Pauline Cauycong, Past President & Club Secretary Frederick Anthony de Leon, Rotarian Sam Solon, and guest, Mr. Erico Fidel. Ms. Amalia Araza of Bacolod City Public Library led the storytelling while Ms. Marjorie Rodriguez was the master of ceremony.

Also present are City Librarian Ms. Victoria Bingco, BCPL personnel, parents, and volunteers.

Take-home school supplies as well as snacks culminated the activity.

The "Childrens Story Telling and Environmental Awareness Orientation for Parents" project is a continuing service project of the Rotary Club of Bacolod in line with Rotary International's Area of Focus in Basic Education and Literacy and Protecting the Environment.