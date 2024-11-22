Rotary Club of Bacolod celebrates the 52nd Boys & Girls Week

Lead. Serve. Love. Inspire!

The Rotary Club of Bacolod, in partnership with the City Government of Bacolod, celebrated the 52nd Boys & Girls Week.

During this event, 16 youth leaders can immerse themselves in local governance by assuming the official titles and positions designated by the Local Government Code.

This program aims to equip the youth with essential leadership skills and promote good governance, ensuring a brighter future for the next generations.

This year's elected officials for Boys and Girls Week are Girl Mayor Libby Ponce Tangco from St. John's Institute and Girl City Vice Mayor Lorein Althea Opelario from STI West Negros University.

The 14 City Councilors are Christian Div Ledesma – Cabug National High School; Kurt Bryan Villanueva – St. John’s Institute; Leone Christian Leongson – St. Rose of Lima; El Kenjee Ababa – Domingo Lacson National High School; Andrei Gabriel Pico – St. John’s Institute; Anne Josephine Manayon – La Consolacion College; Noelle Cassandra Apuhin – Tay Tung High School; Anya Therese Brito – St. John’s Institute; Camille Therese Pedrajas – Mansilingan Agro; Althea Judema Billones – Sum-ag National High School; Paulene Therese Radislao – Colegio San Agustin; Daniela Cuevas – Holy Family High School; Arriana Grace Adisas – MAIHS and Juliana Kim Jacedo – Tay Tung High School.

Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez, Councilors Al Victor Espino, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, and Israel Salanga welcomed and gave inspirational messages to the student participants.

Rotary Club of Bacolod Past President City Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran was the inducting officer of the Boys and Girls officials.

The program was led by Rotary Club of Bacolod President Marjorie Dino, Club officers and members, parents, teachers, and government employees.

Alongside their counterparts, the Boy and Girl officials served the City Government of Bacolod for five days from November 18 to 22, 2024. During this time, they were given the opportunity to serve as elected government officials by being allowed to ask questions, participate in planning, author resolutions, participate in conducting the Sangguniang Panlungsod sessions, and interact with their counterparts and subordinates.

This year's master of ceremony is Rotarian Hana Isabella Hautea.