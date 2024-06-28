Rotary Club of Bacolod turns 87

The Rotary Club of Bacolod, the 4th longest-serving Rotary club in the Philippines, held its 87th charter anniversary and 85th induction of officers and turnover ceremony held at O Hotel in Bacolod City on June 23, 2024.

Leading the club for Rotary Year 2024-2025 is President Marjorie Dino, who promised a strong dedication and commitment to the ideals of the Rotary Club of Bacolod and the Rotary International, as the leadership was transferred to her by Immediate Past President Michelle Medrano.

President Marjorie Dino and the rest of the officers were inducted by Incoming District Governor Richard Centino, who reminded everyone to focus on service, membership, diversity, equity, and inclusion above all.

The other officers inducted are Amelyn Bravo as Vice President and President-Elect for RY 2025-26, PP Frederick Anthony de Leon - Secretary, Rtn. Therese Emily Cuaycong - Asst. Secretary, Rtn. Mae Eras – Treasurer, Rtn. Aileen Palma - Asst. Treasurer, Director for Club Administration & Membership - PP Franklin Andre Familiaran, Rtn. Allyn Luv Dignadice - Asst. Director for Club Administration & Membership, Rtn. Tanya Familiaran - Director for Public Relations, Rtn. Bea Bern Gilbor - Asst. Director for Public Relations, Rtn. Edlyn Agraviador - Director for Service Project & President Nominee Designate for RY 2026-27, Asst. Director for Service Project - Rtn. Horace Yap, PDG Edgar Sy- Director for Rotary Foundation, PP Hector Gayares, Jr. – Asst. Director for Rotary Foundation, Rtn. Jet Gabriel Pili - Director for New Generation, Rtn. Kristine Marie Moraca - Asst. Director for New Generation, Rtn. Errolplen Arroyo and Rtn. Jason Tupas – Sergeants at Arms, PP Richard Paul Salem - Protocol Officer, PP Elcid Familiaran - Parliamentarian, PP Pauline Cuaycong - Club Trainer, Rtn. Steph Pili - Auditor, IPP Michelle Medrano - Immediate Past President, and PP Gregory Andrew Mapa as Club Adviser.

Capping the program is the induction of new members led by Baby Rotarians Samuel John Solon, Dexter Telis, Juliana Louise Llaguno, and Dr. Angel Kates Lacson-Tupas, Arch. Clyde de Guzman, Jonathan Flores, Christopher Matti, Arly Rosal, Jessie Lou Efenio, Engr. Charles Dino, Danilo Penaverde Tisa Mae Librado, and Past District Governor Edgar Sy as Inducting officers.

A Posthumous Service award was presented to the family of PP Jose Glenn de Guzman, UAP.

This year's Rotary International theme is " The Magic of Rotary" which emphasizes the idea that by working together, Rotarians can perform "magic" in communities, bringing hope and joy to those in need.

Fifth District Cong. Emilio Bernardino Yulo was the guest of honor and speaker during the event.

Outgoing District Governor Ma. Ester Espina, Lady Rochie Centino, Past District Governors, Assistant District Governors, Club Presidents and officers of Rotary Clubs in Negros Occidental, and family of President Marjorie. PR by the Club Secretary graced the occasion.