Rotary Club of Kyoto officers led by Masara Ohta, Iwanaga Norohide, and Tadawaza Tadashi recently visited the Municipality of Murcia. They were welcomed by Mayor Gerry Rojas, Vice Mayor Johnny Reosura, SB Members Kedy Yu, Hernan Alintana and Pidong Villarosa and Municipal Health Officer Dr. Raymund Antonio Maguad. Accompanied by Tricastle International president Leah Tinsay and Rose Ann Reosura, the group discussed with Murcia officials the conduct of a medical mission or a project for women and children which the Rotary Club of Kyoto can implement in collaboration with the municipality.