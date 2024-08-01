Rotary Club of Silay holds induction rites

The Rotary Club of Silay held its induction rites at the Nature’s Village, Bacolod City recently.

Rotary Club of Silay President Atty. Ronald Villanueva, Jr. took his oath of office before Past District Governor Jundad Legislador.

He assumed the Presidency from

Immediate Past President Jeanet Santiago.

Third District Rep. Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez was the guest of honor and speaker during the induction rites.

The solon said, “As I mentioned in my speech, I’m truly happy to have joined you to experience the "magic" of Rotary. I noted that while the term “magic” has certain connotations, Rotary’s accomplishments are not due to magic or mystery. Rotarians serve their communities and deliver real results. With Negros Island and Siquijor becoming a united region, your role in shaping local policies is even more crucial. Padayon lang and congratulations once again to all of you!”

The incumbent President thanked his fellow Rotarians for their trust and confidence in making him lead the reputable civic organization which he is also ready to serve.

Immediate Past President Santiago also did her best in leading the club and hopes that President Atty. Ron Villanueva and next to him will continue this project.

In her farewell speech, “I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude / for the second opportunity to have served as your president. It has been an honor to work alongside you all/ especially the board of directors, and officers of our club, this year who are very dedicated Rotarians,/ not only to the beers we raised during our happy fellowship but all united with our Rotary motto, SERVICE ABOVE SELF.”

Rotary Club of Silay has undertaken numerous projects in our city such as painting chairs and fences during BRIGADA ESKWELA at Tayap Elementary School, LantawanElementary School, and Patag Elementary School with school parents.

“We conduct the Feeding program at Silay South Elementary School during the Reading program conducted by Councilor Gamboa and Councilor Max Javelona. “We were so proud to be part of the medical mission in that changed the lives of many Silaynons, especially Kuya Nonoy & Kuya Albert who had suffered cataracts for so long. With the assistance of the Rotary Club of Silay, Eye Hear Foundation, now they can see again our beautiful world,” she said.

This is a clear example of Rotary creating hope in the world as Rotarians distributed Books to 78 children while they enjoyed the games during the Christmas season at Hacienda Bias, Guimbala-on Silay City organized by Guimbala-on Elementary School PTA.

As part of a commitment to take care our Mother Earth, the Rotary Club of Silay planted 500 seedlings together with the Balaring community at Balaring shore. This is to protect our Mangrove for us to have more habitat for our sea creatures.

“As we look at the future, the Rotary Club of Silay will distribute TRAFFIC SIGNS to our Silay PNP & Traffic office which will be standing in many areas of Silay Road. This will help our drivers and commuters to identify which road needs to take and which do not. This project's main objective is to provide drivers with important information about traffic rules, road conditions, and potential hazards. The advantages of traffic signs are numerous, including improved road safety, reduced accidents, and enhanced traffic low,” she added.

The new set of officers includes: President: Atty. Ronald P. Villanueva, Jr. Vice President: BJ Japitana; Secretary/ Club Admin: PP Jeanet Santiago; Treasurer PP Ricky Aguilar; Chairmanship Foundation PP Roy Villa; Membership: Rtn. Julie Ann Javelona; Public Image Rtn. Marisan Aguilar and New Generation: PP Aileen Villanueva.