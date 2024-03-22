Rotary District 3850 District Conference kicks off in Bacolod

The Rotary International District 3850 District Conference kicked off with great enthusiasm and excitement at the Pavillion Resort in Bacolod City on March 21.

The event was led by District Governor Maria Ester "Mate" Espina in Bacolod City, Province of Negros Occidental, Panay, and Zamboanga in the opening rites of the DISCON which is a yearly affair for all Rotarians here.

This year's District theme, "Create Hope in the World," under the leadership of RI 3850 President Gordon Mclnally, set the tone for the event.

The District Governor expressed her gratitude to all Rotarians who attended the District Conference and delivered an inspiring State of the District Address, highlighting the remarkable achievements of various Rotary Clubs under her leadership.

She thanked everyone for creating and planting the seeds of hope around the District, and acknowledged that their efforts have made the world a little bit better.

The opening rites was a great success and left everyone feeling inspired and motivated to continue creating hope in the world.

Moreover, RI 3850 President Gordon Mclnally was ably represented by Immediate Past District Governor Guntars Knikst from the Rotary Club of Salaspils, Latvia, District 2410.

The Governor also acknowledged the presence of District Governor Kwang-Kyoo Kim of District 3590, our very own District Governor Elect, Richard Voting Centino and Lady Rochie, his classmate District 3590 Governor-Elect Ung-shop Jeong, District Governor Nominee Winston Santos and District 3590 Governor Nominee Deok-yu Oh, District Governor Nominee Designate Carlo Dela Cruz, Past District Governors, and their spouses, our visiting Rotarians from Korea, fellow Rotarians in District 3850.

She said her journey as the District Governor was meaningful and some of her experiences have humbled her.

"The District has created and planted the seeds of hope around the District and today, the world has become a little bit better because of all of you," she said.| CNC photos