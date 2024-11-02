Rotary, IBP, and Bacolod Justice Zone go on a ‘Spooktacular Party’

The Rotary Club of Bacolod Central, in collaboration with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and Bacolod Justice Zone, hosted the highly anticipated Rotary Spooktacular Party on October 31, 2024.

This vibrant event took place on the scenic Rooftop of Seda Hotel in Bacolod City, transforming the venue into a festive Halloween celebration filled with creativity and a community spirit.

Attendees arrived in a dazzling array of colorful costumes, donning fun wigs and accessories that sparked joy and excitement throughout the evening.

The atmosphere was electric, as guests gathered with friends, family, and colleagues, united by a common goal: to raise funds to construct a Kalipay Room in the Hall of Justice.

This special room is designed to serve as a safe and nurturing space for children involved in court cases, providing them with comfort and security during challenging times.

The event was not just about revelry; it held deep significance for those in attendance.

Participants enjoyed a night filled with laughter and camaraderie while simultaneously extending their support to the beneficiaries of the Kalipay Negrense Foundation Homes, which provides shelter and care for disadvantaged and homeless children.

The underlying mission of the night was to bring hope and joy to these vulnerable children, fostering a sense of community and compassion among all who participated.

Bacolod Chief City Prosecutor Ma. Theresa Ditching said

"Spook in Kaleidoscope” What does kaleidoscope mean in life?

It also means there is so much to look forward to, regardless of the worst lows you might encounter.

Things fall apart sometimes, but they can always be put back together even if in a different pattern, much like the stunning art in a kaleidoscope.”

Kudos and saludo to Mhel Enderes Sillador and the organizers for coming up with this "Spooktacular Event” for the construction of the KALIPAY Room for children who have to take on a court battle and face the challenges in the prosecution of their cases, just so they can be given true justice.

For all those who generously share for this cause (in whatever way they can), we thank you so much for the love and support to the most vulnerable (our children), for them to be provided finally with a safe and "child-friendly" quarter in the courthouse.

The Rescue Mission for the children continues.

Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Pheobe Balbin said, on this spooktacular evening, sometimes all we need is just a wig and forget about ourselves! Kudos to Mhel Enderes Sillador for spearheading this initiative for a safe room for our children in the Hall of Justice!

Mhel Sillador, a dedicated Rotarian and passionate advocate known as a "Kalipay warrior," expressed his heartfelt sentiments about the event. “We made a difference by sharing one smile at a time that brought joy to everyone, especially the beneficiaries,” he reflected.

For Mhel, it was not just another party; it was a remarkable night dedicated to a noble cause, illustrating the powerful impact of unity and generosity.

He extended his gratitude to all the incredible partners, sponsors, and supporters who contributed to the event's success. “You wigged out for a wonderful cause! From epic dance moves to drinks that kept the spirits high, you made this night one to remember," he said enthusiastically.

His message concluded with a heartfelt expression of appreciation: “MADAMO GID NGA SALAMAT!” (Thank you very much!), emphasizing the collective spirit of giving and support that defined the evening.

Overall, the Rotary Spooktacular Party was a perfect blend of fun, festivity, and philanthropy, showcasing the community’s commitment to uplifting those in need while celebrating the joy of togetherness.