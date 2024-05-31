ROTC Games fosters unity, discipline, loyalty

BACOLOD CITY – Almost 2,000 student-athletes are competing in the Philippine Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games 2024 Visayas Regional Qualifying Leg that kicked off at Panaad Park and Stadium here Sunday.

Hosted by Bacolod, together with the neighboring cities of Talisay and Victorias, the weeklong sports competition, themed “Husay ng ROTC, Husay ng Kabataan” gathers participants from Western Visayas (Region 6), Central Visayas (Region 7) and Eastern Visayas (Region 8).

In his speech, Senator Francis Tolentino, honorary chairperson of the Games’ Executive Organizing Committee, underscored the importance of the ROTC Games in fostering a sense of unity, discipline and loyalty to the nation.

The ROTC Games is “a modern manifestation of the essence” of revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio’s message to the youth as the founder of the Katipunan.

“Through this, our cadets are not only honing their physical abilities but also fostering a sense of unity, discipline and loyalty to the nation – values that Bonifacio held dearly,” he said.

Student-athletes will see action in 14 events -- arnis, athletics, boxing, chess, e-sports, sepak takraw, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, target shooting, raiders competition, swimming and Miss ROTC pageant -- in the Games organized by the Department of National Defense, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for the second year.

Of the 1,938 total participants, 1,374 are from Western Visayas; 402, from Central Visayas; and 162 from Eastern Visayas.

In the ROTC Games’ maiden edition last year, the Visayas leg, hosted by Iloilo City, gathered about 700 student-athletes only.

Defense Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo told the athletes to look beyond medals and victories and not lose sight of the true objectives of the Games, which are to promote the ROTC program, discover new talents, and instill a deeper sense of nationalism and sportsmanship.

“This year’s ROTC Games are made more exciting by the doubling of events, from seven to 14. We now have more participants and a broader platform for our talented cadets to shine,” he said.

PSC Chair Richard Bachmann, whose message was delivered by Commissioner Bong Coo, said he is “excited to see more legacies of ROTC Games being contributed to the success of Philippine sports.”

“An inspired youth is a vital force for continuing the accomplishment of the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) governance. The ROTC Games helps instill discipline and commitment on the youth, in and out of the sporting venue,” he added.

Norberto Mangulabnan, president of host CHED institution Carlos Hilado Memorial State University, said the ROTC Games “serves as a platform to highlight the ROTC program, not just as a military training but as a pathway to patriotism and holistic youth development.”

“The Games emphasizes sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork and excellence, instilling values that go beyond the athletic field and contribute to the overall growth of the participants,” he said. (PNA)