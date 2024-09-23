RPG’s Solo Exhibition, “Kasisidmoon; Whispers of Goodnights Past,” Opens at Park Inn Bacolod

Acclaimed Negrosanon artist Ryn Paul Gonzales (RPG), known for his captivating visual art and evocative poetry, showcased his latest solo exhibition, "Kasisidmoon: Whispers of Goodnights Past," at Art Cove, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, on September 19, 2024.

The exhibition, which will run until January 12, 2025, features a stunning collection of acrylic paintings, sculptures, and installations that transport viewers to a simpler time. The title "Kasisidmoon" is a Visayan term meaning "moonlight," symbolizing the tranquil and introspective mood that RPG aims to convey through this exhibition. All the artworks revolve around this central theme, offering an appreciation of the nights of the past.

"This exhibition showcases RPG's versatility as an artist," said Javellana.

He invites us on a journey through time, reminding us of the simple pleasures of life and the importance of human connection.

Rediscover the magic of the night, a time once rich with stories shared under the moonlit sky.

"As dusk settles, families gather for story time, weaving legends and tales that connect us to our roots. Tonight, this exhibition invites us to rediscover these forgotten traditions and asks a poignant question: What happened to our goodnights?" RPG emphasized in his speech.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is RPG's return to his signature paintings on "espading," or sugarcane machetes. These unique canvases, once tools of labor, have been transformed into works of art that celebrate the beauty and resilience of Negros.

Sherwin Lucas, Area General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson, expressed his support for the exhibition.

"Art Cove, strategically located within Park Inn by Radisson and SM City Mall Complex, serves as an accessible venue, providing an opportunity for guests and potential buyers to discover and appreciate the talent of our community."

The opening night was graced by the presence of SM City Bacolod Mall Manager, Mrs. Julia Javellana, Negros Cultural Foundation Inc. Board Secretary, Mrs. Mila Chiu, and Barangay 26 Captain Wowie Orola, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. They were joined by a diverse crowd of media, art enthusiasts, and friends of the artist.

The event also featured a display of RPG's latest works, including a unique installation made of mud and branches, complemented by verses from his poetry. This installation not only showcased RPG's artistic versatility but also offered a glimpse into his creative process, as he passionately shared his love for art, nature, and poetry.