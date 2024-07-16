RTNHS @ 77

The Ramon Torres National High School (RTNHS) celebrated its 77th Foundation Day this morning, July 14.

The event was graced by Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres, together with City Councilor Ma. Josefa Matti, Jake Patrick Torres, Carlos Mondia, and Ma. Femmy Martir.

Part of the celebration was the Thanksgiving Mass officiated by Rev. Fr. Chad Gayares and the blessing of the SG e-library, newly constructed comfort rooms, and covered court funded by the city of Bago.

Also present during the wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the school's chief founder, the late Senator Ramon Torres, were Councilors Marina Javellana-Yao, Imelda Precion, and Joebert Tagobader.

Moreover, the newly elected RTNHS alumni officers took their oaths before Mayor Yulo. Despite the rain, it was well attended by teachers, alumni, PTA officers, and student leaders.

The said high school is being led by its principal, Judith Espende, along with Dr. Mary Jane Araneta and Girlie Panaguiton, assistant principals for senior high school, and Daisy Javiero, assistant principal for junior high school.