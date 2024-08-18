Sagay City - Champion in 2024 Pony Girls Under-16 International World Series

Gov. Bong Lacson congratulates the Sagay City, Negros Occidental Team for winning the 2024 Pony Girls Under-16 International World Series held in Texas, United States on July 22, 2024, representing the Philippines and the Asia Pacific Region.

The team paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Bong Lacson at the Capitol yesterday and thanked him for the financial support extended to them.

With them is Executive Assistant to the Mayor of Sagay, Angel Verdeflor, and Sagay City Sports Coordinator Benson Fernandez.