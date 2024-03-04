Sagay City Dairy Farm gets license to operate

The National Dairy Authority (NDA) recently awarded Sagay City Dairy Farm the License to Operate (LTO) valid for one year.

One of Sagay City Government’s flagship programs, the City Veterinary Office-operated farm raises around 300 heads of dairy cattle and produces nearly a hundred gallons of fresh milk daily.

After evaluation by the NDA earlier this year and submitting requirements, the Sagay City Dairy Farm received its LTO as Dairy Business Operator from NDA, said City Veterinarian Modesto Joseph Cañonero III adding that this was the first time the city has applied for a license.

Services

Sagay City Dairy Farm extends its services to the whole Negros Occidental but it largely supplies clients from the 2nd District.

“The majority of the farm’s production supports milk feeding programs of different agencies that address malnutrition among children and provide food to indigents,” said Cañonero.

Currently, the farm only processes fresh milk that comes in a variety of flavors depending on the request, the city veterinaian said.

Looking forward

The CVO is eyeing for the dairy farm to produce more products such as cheese or yogurt in the future, said Cañonero.

He said as Sagay City operates one of the leading dairy farms in the province, “development is very much welcome to provide the demands of our stakeholders.”

CVO assures Sagaynons and Negrenses that the Sagay City Dairy Farm will continue to produce top quality milk by implementing excellent farm operation, he added.

Dry spell, diseases measures

CVO also looks forward to increasing the farm population through natural breeding and artificial insemination from superior dairy breeds, Cañonero said

“This is to also protect our animals from emerging notifiable diseases,” he said.

With regard to the dry spell, the city veterinarian said the dairy farm has about 60 hectares of pasture development.

“We practice silage making to ensure a year round supply of food for the cattle,” he said.

Farm manager Nathaniel Valiente and administrator Famela Sabidalas assured Sagaynons that the dairy farm will continue to produce top quality milk and perform excellent and efficient operation.*