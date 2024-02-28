Sagay City free from ASF

The City of Sagayhas been officially declared free from African Swine Fever issued by the Animal Disease Diagnosis and Reference Laboratory (ADDRL) of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

Through the sample collection conducted by the Sagay City Veterinary Office-ASF Task Force, headed by City Veterinarian Modesto Joseph Cañonero III, the City of Sagay and its 25 Barangays received the Recognition of Active Surveillance on African Swine Fever (RAS-ASF) with proven negative ASF laboratory test results from the Bureau of Animal Industry.

The issuance was released on February 27 and is valid until May 16.

The city’s ASF Task Force successfully collected samples from a total of 1,112 live hogs from 306 farms in its 25 barangays and submitted to the ADDRL for testing.

Sagay City Veterinary Office have been in the forefront of protecting the city from this deadly swine disease and will continue to enforce measures to maintain the abovementioned status. (PR)