Sagay City mayor calls on officials, employees to remain united

SAGAY City Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva has called on city officials and employees to remain united in purpose as Sagay continues its pursuit of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development in 2026.

Cueva, who delivered his 2025 accomplishment speech on Monday, January 5, 2025, said the city enters 2026 guided by the gains and lessons of 2025, a year marked by governance challenges and calamities that tested the resilience of the local government and the Sagaynon community.

He said despite these challenges, city offices were able to meet their mandates and deliver measurable outcomes across sectors through coordination, discipline, and collective effort.

In agriculture, he added that the city supported farmers and fisherfolk through expanded farm inputs, mechanization services, coastal resource management programs, and the release of P13.55 million in Rice Farmers Financial Assistance that benefited 1,936 farmers.

The mayor also cited improvements in revenue generation and fiscal management, with the City Civil Registry Office serving more than 25,000 clients and generating P1.78 million in revenue, while the Economic Enterprises Management Office recorded a 13.54 percent income increase at the Sagay City Bus Terminal.

He highlighted the completion and ongoing implementation of priority infrastructure projects in multiple barangays, including road improvements, public facility upgrades, market rehabilitation, and disaster-related repairs led by the City Engineering Office.

Cueva said social services remained a priority in 2025, with assistance reaching hundreds of vulnerable Sagaynons through health services, nutrition programs, senior citizen benefits, employment initiatives, and social protection support.

In education and youth development, he said the city supported 219 scholars for School Year 2025–2026 under the AGM Scholarship Program, which has already produced 152 graduates, including two national licensure top-notchers.

The mayor also pointed to Sagay’s growing recognition in tourism and culture, citing national and international milestones that helped place the city on the map while generating direct income for community-based enterprises and local stakeholders.

“These accomplishments reflect the city’s development approach, where economic growth, environmental protection, and cultural promotion move together to benefit communities,” Cueva said.

Looking ahead to 2026, he said the City Government will focus on sustaining major infrastructure projects, strengthening food security and healthcare services, expanding youth and employment programs, and deepening community-based tourism and environmental initiatives.

He added that the year ahead will emphasize execution and accountability, ensuring that approved plans and budgets translate into visible improvements in barangays and daily public services.

The mayor reaffirmed the City Government’s commitment to transparency, fiscal discipline, and strong partnerships with national government agencies, civil society organizations, and community partners.

Cueva also reminded the city employees that the success of the city’s programs depends on teamwork, professionalism, and consistent service to the public. (MAP)