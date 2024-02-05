Sagay City, NMIS inspect local shops, confiscate ‘non-compliant’ meat

The Sagay City Veterinary Services Office - Meat Enforcement Team, on mission order, conducted routine surveillance and inspection on several wet markets including all meatshops, stalls, refrigerated vans, other transport vehicles, and online meat selling transactions.

Meat from unauthorized slaughter were confiscated in compliance to the Meat Ispection Code of the Philippines or RA 9296 and in support to NMIS Western Visayas program on meat safety and public health.

A big reminder to out stakeholders to always secure a permit at the City Veterinary Office prior to slaughter. (PR)