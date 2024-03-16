Sagay City vet inspects shops, seizes hot meat

The Sagay City Veterinary Office - Meat Enforcement Team, on mission order, conducted routine surveillance and inspection on several wet markets including all meatshops, stalls, refrigerated vans, other transport vehicles, and online meat selling transactions.

Meat from unauthorized slaughter were confiscated in compliance to the Meat Ispection Code of the Philippines or RA 9296 and in support to National Meat Inspection Service-Western Visayas program on meat safety and public health.

The City Veterinary Office continuously reminds stakeholders to strictly comply with rules and permits to ensure safety and quality of the meat products to be sold.

“A big reminder to out stakeholders to always secure a permit at the CVO prior to slaughter,” it said. (PR)