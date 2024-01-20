Sagay groups get P1.5-M ‘Pamana’ aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development turned over P1.5 million worth of financial assistance to five associations in Sagay City on Jan. 17.

DSWD-Region 6 together with Mayor Narciso “Narwin” Javelosa, Jr. turned over P300,000 worth of assistance to each of the five associations through the agency’s Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) program.

These associations are the Fabricanians Retailers Association for their rice and agricultural supplies retailing, Lopez Jaena Livelihood Association for their community store, Women’s Into Progressive Life for their office supplies and center;

Brgy. Paraiso Women Vendors Association for their community store and party supply rentals, and Brgy. Puey Small Farmers Association for their rice and agricultural supplies retailing.

The benefiting associations are part of the PAMANA Cycle 3 Project.

The associations received checks from DSWD that aimed to help them in boosting their livelihood.

During the program, Mayor Javelosa was joined by City Administrator Atty. Ryan Bonghanoy, CSWD OIC-/SLP Focal Nehemiah Harold A. Mission, RSW and DSWD SLP-Negros Occidental Project Development Officer II, Jenifer S. Soliva, Jeriff P. Fara-on, and Felizardo A. Sapanza III.

PAMANA is the Philippine government’s framework for peace and development, with DSWD as one of the agencies supporting its implementation by providing socio-economic projects and other interventions to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas and conflict-affected and vulnerable areas. (PR)