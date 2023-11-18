Sagay LGU has spent P54.2M on education -- mayor

Mayor Narciso “Narwin” Javelosa Jr. reported that the local government have spent about P54.2 million for scholarships and education for school year 2023 to 2024 during his State of the Children’s Address, at Balay Kauswagan, Sagay City, November 16.

During his speech, the mayor emphasized various programs of the government in ensuring the development of a child, especially on education which is one of the priority programs under his administration.

Javelosa reported that this year, the city government provided scholarships to 425 students in college worth P18M.

The city’s special education fund, which came from the city’s real property taxes, was P28M with an additional P8.2 supplemental budget.

“Being one of the priority programs of the city, we considered the high value of education to every learner where better and brighter future is assured for those who are equipped in knowledge,” the mayor said.

Special education fund was distributed to honoraria of volunteer teachers, water and electricity for various schools, major repairs, sports events of the schools’ division office, implementation of open high school and Alternative Learning System, special education activities, and distribution of smart television sets under the K to Tech Program.

The fund was also allocated for the construction of school buildings in Campo Bago, Old Sagay, and Sagay Ecozone National High Schools; Maquiling, Raymundo, and Tupas Elementary Schools; and segregated toilets.

His speech also highlighted the efforts of the government to address children’s concerns in nutrition, peace and order, health, protection, and sports.

The event, led by the City Council for the Protection of Children, also recognized 180 “Bulahang Batang Sagaynon” who brought honor to the city in various fields of academics, leadership, culture, and sports.

SOCA, awarding of Sagay’s outstanding children, and Sagay City Children’s Convention, were the highlights of the 7th Children’s Rights Enlightenment Summit in celebration of the National Children’s Month.

2nd District Congressman Alfredo Marañon, III, also said may the event be a reminder of the importance of empowering young minds and embodying the spirit of resilience and determination that defines the community.

“Let us instill in our children the unwavering belief that they can shape a brighter future,” he said. (PR)