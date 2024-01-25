Sagay LGU-owned piggery farm free from ASF: PVO

The city government-owned Sagay City Piggery Farm is free from African Swine Fever (ASF) virus, according to the latest report from the Negros Occidental Provincial Veterinary Office.

The latest surveillance conducted by the Sagay City Veterinary Office from the city piggery yielded negative results from the Real-Time PCR ASF Test.

Mayor Narciso "Narwin" Javelosa, Jr. said that this is a welcome development especially to the hog raisers in the city as it assured that the pigs in Sagay are safe and secure.

He also said that through the City Veterinary Office, more programs will be implemented to protect the livestock of Sagaynon farmers this year. (PR)