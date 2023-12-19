Sagay regulates single-use plastics

The City Government of Sagay will begin regulating the usage of single-use plastics inlcuding plastic bags, disposable cutletries and packaging, and foam food containers in business establishments as its passed the City Ordinance No. 2023-015.

Also known as the “Single Use Plastic Regulation Ordinance of Sagay” the new city ordinance signed by Mayor Narciso “Narwin” Javelosa on December 12 eyes to minimize the single-use plastic carryout bags and polystyrene containers at business establishments

Authored by Councilor Arthur Christopher Marañon, it will also reduce the use of plastic cutleries, drinking straws, plastic hand gloves, stirrers, and other materials used for serving food and beverages.

The ordinance, enacted by the Sangguniang Panlungsod last November 22, also promotes the use of alternative packaging materials such as woven bags, cloth/paper bags, and other similar organic packaging materials in the city.

Meanwhile, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office will also lead a technical working committee will be formed to draft the implementing rules and regulations for proper enforcement.

Sagay City will also implement the “No Plastic Day” every Tuesday and Friday starting January 1 to December 31, 2024.

In 2025, No Plastic Day in the city will be implemented every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday, and by 2026, the city aims to ban the use of plastic bags, styrofoam, and single-use plastics.*