Sagay unveils 30-meter mural honoring Nunelucio Alvarado

THE Sagay City Government unveiled a 30-meter commemorative mural honoring the life and works of Sagaynon artist Nunelucio “Nune” Alvarado at the Amparo Private Cemetery in Barangay Old Sagay on May 5, 2026.

The event marked Alvarado's 76th birth anniversary and introducing a new cultural landmark in the city.

Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva said the mural reinforces Sagay’s cultural identity while serving as a source of inspiration, especially for the youth.

“When we speak of Sagay, his name always comes up. He is someone we are proud of not only because he is known, but because of the conviction he expressed through his art,” he said.

He added that the mural creates a new landmark for the city and encourages appreciation of local art and heritage.

The mural, initiated as a family tribute and developed through a collaboration among Syano Artlink, the Alvarado family, Mortabond, Steine Paints, and the Sagay City Government, features a collection of Alvarado’s major works, including the Nawong Series, “Kaupdanan sa Kampo,” “Lain Buot,” “Kaubay,” “Siga Mata,” and “Hudhud.”

Designed around the concept of “Diin Tabo Man” or a point of convergence, the mural reflects the meeting of life from land and sea and captures themes of identity, struggle, and community that defined Alvarado’s art.

“Having a landmark like this makes a difference. It shows our young people that an artist from Sagay can make an impact, and it reminds us to value the work of our artists,” Cueva said.

He said the mural not only honors the legacy of Nunelucio Alvarado but also strengthens Sagay’s position as a center for culture and creative expression, linking heritage with tourism and community development.

Councilor Benson Fernandez said the city is moving to recognize May 5 as “Nunelucio Alvarado Day” in Barangay Old Sagay, describing the mural as both a tribute and a tourism asset rooted in local identity.

Artist Charlie Co also highlighted Alvarado’s lasting influence, saying his works continue to tell stories that outlive generations and inspire artists and communities beyond Sagay.

Representing the host family, Nelly Rodriguez-Laningin of the Rodriguez family said the mural stands as a tribute to Alvarado’s contribution to social justice and culture, noting that the site also holds historical value as one of the oldest family cemeteries in Sagay and the resting place of the artist’s father.

Tom Alvarado, Nune’s brother, said the mural had long been planned and became possible through partnerships with private sponsors, emphasizing the importance of sustaining art and culture through collective effort.

A commemorative marker was turned over during the program, followed by the formal unveiling of the mural attended by local officials, artists, partners, and members of the Alvarado family. (MAP)