Sagaynon mother graduates summa cum laude at US community college

A mother from Sagay City proved that it’s never to late to earn that college diploma.

Thirty-six year-old Riva Requiron-Williams graduated summa cum laude and received a Chancellor's Award during her graduation in Northshore Technical Community College, last May 24, in Louisiana, United States of America.

Riva, who grew up in Barangay Vito in the north Negros Occidental city, finished with an Associate of Applied Science in Information System Technology.

Despite starting relatively late, Riva never lost her faith in her dreams even while raising two kids, said her brother Mark Dave Requiron.

It took her year before finally taking the leap and enrolling due to her family’s financial struggles, shared Mark Dave, “perhaps, time was never in her favor.”

After getting her diploma in high school at the age of 16, Riva was forced to work in order to help support her family.

Her family then was in debt due to expenses for the medication of her ailing brother.

Because of their situation, her dreams of stepping into college were buried by her responsibilities as the family’s breadwinner, her brother said.

With her perseverance, commitment, and patience, Riva finally received her long awaited dream.*