Salanga, Familiaran acting mayor on separate days

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has designated Councilor Israel Salanga as acting mayor from December 5 to 7 and Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran on December 8.

Benitez issued Memorandum Order No. 022 dated December 4, for Salanga and Familiaran to take over his post while he is on official travel abroad from December 5 to 8.

Benitez said from December 5 to 7, Salanga was designated as acting mayor in view of the travel of Familiaran to Manila during the same date.

Familiaran and Salanga were tasked to exercise the powers and perform the duty and functions of the local chief executive except the power to appoint, suspend, or dismiss employees under Section 46 (a), of the Local Government Code of 1991.*