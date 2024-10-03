'Sample specimen tested negative for mpox'

Another sample specimen from Bacolod City that was sent for testing at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Western Visayas tested negative for monkeypox (mpox), Dr. Grace Tan, head of the City Health Office (CHO) Environment Sanitation Division, said on Wednesday, October 2.

Tan said Bacolod City has a total of four suspected mpox cases and all of them have tested negative.

The CHO earlier sent four sample specimens to the RITM. Of four, the three samples were earlier tested negative for mpox.

Tan said they are also conducting a case investigation on the two individuals who experienced symptoms of mpox.

"We will find out so we can send the sample specimens of the two patients, one of them a resident of Bacolod while the other one was outside the city, to the RITM," she said.

Tan noted that currently, Western-Visayas has no positive cases of mpox.

The CHO also intensified its information dissemination in various barangays about the signs and symptoms of pox as well as the transmission.

Tan said they also conducted training at different hospitals on how to collect the sample specimens, pack them, and coordinate with the CHO to transport them with the coordination of the RITM laboratory.

The CHO earlier reactivated the mpox team to monitor the possible pox cases in the city. /MAP.