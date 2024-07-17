San Carlos Achieves Water Safety Plan

San Carlos City has finally accomplished its Water Safety Plan (WSP) after representatives of the various offices underwent a series of workshops during the 2nd semester of 2023.

City Health Office (CHO) Technical Adviser and TWG WSP Chair Dr. Mary Genevieve Montaño, City Waterworks Department (CWD) Engr. Edward Sanchez, City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Magnolia Antonio, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Joe Recalex Alingasa Jr., and other CHO, CWD staff presented the plan to San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo yesterday, July 15, at the City Mayor’s Office.

Dr. Montaño said the three-year plan is the LGU’s guide for implementing long-term developments aimed at providing better, quality, and safe drinking water for consumers.

She said that the benefit extends not only to San Carlos City but to the entire province since the WSP is an integral component of the Water Security Plan of the provincial government.

Montaño is happy that the city has finally completed the plan making San Carlos City the sole government-run water facility in the province of Negros Occidental with an established WSP.

She also said with the establishment of the Water Safety Plan they are now focusing on reassessing and securing water sources to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Furthermore, the WSP was strengthened as the Sangguniang Panlungsod Office held a public hearing on Water Safety on June 19.

The ordinance aimed at regulating the operation of all water refilling stations, water sellers, bulk tank delivery tankers, and other establishments providing drinking water for public consumption to protect consumers against waterborne diseases, misleading claims, illegitimate and unsanitary water refilling stations, and unfair trade practices; integrating the Water Safety Plan (WSP) of San Carlos City into every WSP of water refilling stations; and requiring all water providers to develop and implement a WSP.

The CHO will also hold a seminar on Water Sanitation and Water Safety Planning for water refilling station employees.