San Carlos athletes en route to Palaro 2024

San Carlos City athletes who won in the recently concluded Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) Meet 2024 held in Negros Occidental will advance to the national games in Palarong Pambansa 2024 from July 6-17 in Cebu City.

Gold medalist Tañon College football team and badminton silver medalist Amber Racho of Ramon Magsaysay Elementary School with coaches Francis Roy Barcuma, Virgilio Subrado Jr., Vicente Ortigas, and Nick Gregory Caballero paid courtesy to City Mayor Renato Gustilo, May 10, at his office.

Players who qualified for the national games include those for football, billiards girls secondary, badminton elementary girls, para-games, shot put and 100-meter run.

Local athletes bagged 21 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals in different sporting events at the regional level (WVRAA Meet 2024) last May 2 to 7, 2024.

Education Program Supervisor Arnold Mancao said that more medals were garnered and there has been an increased number of athletes participating in this year's Palarong Pambansa compared to last year including football boys secondary, badminton girls elementary, para-games, billiards girls secondary, and athletics boys elementary.

Coach Barcuma shared that various preparations need to be made such as joining out-of-town competitions and intense training to enhance the physical and mental health of the players, especially that they will compete at the national level soon.

Football Team Captain Elijah Raj Pabalate said aside from skills, mental and physical preparations, and attitude on the field are crucial in winning gold.

Mayor Rene reminded the athletes to continue to work harder since the local government is doing everything to provide for their needs at different sporting events.

He added that engaging in sports opens doors to opportunities like free education in big schools and universities. (PR)