San Carlos Barangay Nutrition Scholars Trained on ECCD

At least 38 Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS) in San Carlos City were capacitated on Early Child Care Development (ECCD) in the First 1000 Days program starting today, July 8 until 12, at Brgy. 3 Function Room.

Nutrition Officer II and Resource Person Rowena T. Itabag said the training aimed at equipping the BNS on the convenient way of educating mothers in the different barangays about the ECCD in the First 1000 Days and other Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) programs that protect children's rights.

City Health Office in-Charge Dr. Romeo G. Agraviador Jr. encouraged the BNS to be attentive since they have a critical role in guiding mothers in ensuring proper nutrition for their children.

Training topics include an overview of ECCD in the First 1000 Days overview and training, Idol Ko si Nanay Learning Sessions, participatory cooking demonstrations, Infant and Young Child Feeding counseling, growth monitoring and promotion, and technical assistance monitoring and evaluation.

The ECCD in the First 1000 Days program aimed at contributing to the full development of the child through integrated services of health, nutrition, early education; social services for pregnant women and children below two years old; and reducing morbidity, mortality, stunting, and wasting prevalence among children 0-23 months old.

Said training was part of the nutrition month celebration anchored on the theme, "Sa PPAN Sama-sama sa Nutrisyong Sapat Para Sa Lahat."