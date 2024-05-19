San Carlos boosts social welfare services with IT

BACOLOD CITY – The City of San Carlos in northern Negros Occidental is implementing a pioneering initiative called the Social Services System (SOCSERVE), using information technology (IT) to “revolutionize the delivery of social services.”

The project, developed by the Information Technology and Computer Services Office (ITCSO) and turned over to its end-user, the City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO), targets senior citizens, solo parents, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

On Friday, the city’s Tech4Ed Help Desk Center opened to cater to the elderly residents who want to register for the SOCSERVE and avail of other e-government services.

“A number of senior citizens have already come to the center to register,” the ITCSO said in its advisory posted on Facebook.

Registration is also ongoing for senior citizens in villages with their own Tech4Ed Centers.

SOCSERVE’s key features include a comprehensive registration process, issuing and management of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) identification (ID) cards, streamlined service delivery, data management, remote accessibility and digital inclusion, and security and privacy protocols.

“By streamlining registration processes and embracing automation, SOCSERVE ensures that eligible individuals promptly receive the assistance they need. This centralization of data and automation not only reduces bureaucratic obstacles and errors but also enhances transparency in delivering services,” the ITCSO said.

Information Technology Officer II Joseph Binghay said the issuance of ID cards is scheduled for every barangay, and there will be a house-to-house registration for PWDs and bedridden elderly.

In March this year, Mayor Renato Gustilo issued an executive order directing the CSWDO to establish a comprehensive and centralized system for managing the membership records and issuing PVC ID cards for senior citizens, solo parents, and PWDs.

He also directed the ITCSO to develop the management information system.

On April 30, the ITCSO turned over the SOCSERVE to the CSWDO, and the registration process for senior citizens started on May 15. (PNA)