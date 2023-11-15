San Carlos Boxing Team wins ‘Bakbakan’

The San Carlos City Boxing team was hailed champion in the boxing match called “Bakbakan sa San Carlos,” a Pintaflores Invitational Amateur Boxing Championship held on Nov. 11 at Brgy. 1 Boxing Gym.

The team won 10 gold and nine silver medals consisting of four categories: the Kids - aged 9 to 13 (28 to 30kg.), School Boys - aged 13 to 15 (42-52kg.), Junior Boys - aged 14 to 16 (44-54kg.) and Youth Boys - aged 17 to 18 (60-62kg.)

Silay City finished 1st runner-up with three gold and five silver medals followed by Bacolod City with three gold and two silver medals while Murcia was 3rd runner-up with three gold and two silver medals.

On the other hand, the best boxers were awarded to Arvy Abella and Fretch Tomarong while Teofimo Jimenez, Rens James Laparan, Isedro Petellar, and Ronnie Barbon won in best bout.

Aside from medals, the winning team also received trophies, cash prizes, and certificates for each boxers.

Boxing Coordinator Lyndon Sille of City Sports Office said the event was a preparation for the upcoming Batang Pinoy 2023 National Championships on Dec. 17-22 in Manila.

He also thanked the local government of San Carlos especially Mayor Renato Gustilo and Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona for the support given in every boxing tournament.

Sports officer-in-charge Jesus Facundo Combate Jr. and newly elected Brgy. Prosperidad Captain Nestor Tranilla assisted in the awarding of winners. (PR)