San Carlos Budget Office gets 2-star nod for financial excellence



San Carlos City Budget Office (CBO) headed by Sandra Luz Briones presented their two-star excellence rating in the Search for Public Recognition of Finest Local Budget Offices based on Competency in Financial Excellence and Transparency (PRoFiCiEnT) Awards 2023 to Mayor Renato Gustilo, Dec. 7.



San Carlos City is among the 16 local government units in Western Visayas awarded during the Association of Local Budget Officers (ALBO) VI Year-end Seminar-Conference held at Circulo Convention Center, Roxas City, Capiz on Dec. 4.

Briones with Budget Officer III Eduardo Lazaga Jr., Admin Officer II Dindo Ian Domecillo, and Admin Aides IV Jennifer Lobaton and Mark Vernon Broce received the award.



Briones said the city was assessed on Nov. 21, 2023, in the province of Iloilo; she attributed the success to their strict compliance with the budget calendar and timely submission of reports; citing the 2-star rating is a booster for them since San Carlos City is the only awardee among three government units in Negros Occidental, San Carlos City, Bacolod City, and the provincial government that joined the PRoFiCiEnT Awards 2023.



She also said the award could give up to 5-star rating as the highest, but only 3-star rating was the highest given this year.



The PRoFiCiEnT Awards is established to acknowledge and commend the local budget offices that demonstrate outstanding competency in financial excellence and transparency. (PR)