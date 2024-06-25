San Carlos Celebrates 14th Localized Environment Week

San Carlos City opened its 14th Localized Environment Week today, June 24 with a motorcade along the major city streets in the city, participated by barangays, the Law Enforcement Team (LET), and representatives from various local and government offices, and associations.

Anchored on the theme, Land Restoration, Desertification & Drought Resilience, the City Environment Management Office (CEMO) will have the event running until June 30, 2024.

SP Chair on Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Armando Laguda, Jr. and City Administrator Atty. Estefanio Libutan Jr. led the ceremonial rites marking the start of the celebration.

CENRO I Engr. Loreto Sanchez said the city planned activities relevant to the theme and necessary for mitigating the effects of climate change. He encouraged citizens to be vigilant and report ordinance violators to them. He also urged everyone to help them through their little ways like proper waste sorting and energy conservation.

Other activities prepared in line with the celebration include the launch of Save Our River! Secure Our Water! Now or Never!, photo exhibit at the city hall lobby, orientation on the establishment of tree parks and greenbelts, June 24; signing of the River Easement Restoration memorandum of understanding and 50-hectare Rehabilitation of Multiple Use Zone of Mount Kanlaon Natural Park MOA, June 25; 2nd quarter City Solid Waste Management Board meeting, a symposium on national and local environmental ordinances to fisherfolks, June 26; Lawin patrol and forest bathing/earthing at Alinsyawan Falls, synchronized barangay clean up, June 27; Northern Negros Natural Park-Protected Area Management Board special meeting, June 28; coastal clean up on June 29; and annual tree planting on July 4.