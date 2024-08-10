San Carlos City Awardee for 2024 LunsodLunsad Program of DTI

San Carlos City is among the 8 cities in Negros Occidental that received grants of P2M from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its 2024 LunsodLunsad program.

Local Economic Investment Promotion Officer Ma. NovahSollesta said today, Aug. 7, that the winning project proposal was the City Investment Promotion Center's VAMOS Green Creatives and Innovation Hub project; enhancing creative industry with six components designed to boost the sector and attract tourists.

The P2 million grant will be used for the said project worth P3,050,000 and counterfunded by the city government at P1,050,000 for manpower.

The project's six components include the ArtCode Adventure Project which can contribute to urban renewal, promote cultural expression through public art, build a strong sense of community ownership and involvement; Walk the City Art Project which will stimulate the local economic growth; Orchestra and Vocal Ensemble Outreach and Recruitment Program that aimed at developing more talented pool of musicians; Pintaflores Choreographers Workshop; VAMOS Theatre Workshop; and the VAMOS Musikahan Camp.

Sollesta said that the San Carlos City People's Park, with its existing structures ideal for hosting various components of the project, will serve as the venue for activities scheduled from September to November.

She stressed that the city's creative proposal was a team effort by local artists and officials; thanked City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo, City Vice Mayor Christopher Paul S. Carmona, other city officials, and everyone involved in the project.

Sollesta emphasized that the program also aims to benefit local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through entrepreneurial seminars and skills training.

“The development of local MSMEs is a key outcome of the project channeled through DTI, promising significant economic benefits for the city,” she added.

Division Chief of the Industry Development Division for Region VI Mary Jade Gonzales received the grant yesterday, Aug. 6, at the Philippines Trade Training Center, Pasay City.

The 2024 Lunsod, Lunsad program provides resources, platforms, and opportunities for creative professionals to showcase their talents, fostering economic growth, cultural preservation, and community engagement through innovative projects and collaborations.