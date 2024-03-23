San Carlos City caps off 2024 National Women's Month

Various women's organizations of San Carlos City gathered on Thursday at the City Auditorium to culminate 2024 National Women's Month celebration.

The local government unit (LGU)-San Carlos thru San Carlos City Children and Women's Affair (SCCCAWAI) led the program anchored on the theme: WE for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society, and sub-theme, Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan sa Kababaihan, Patutunayan.

SCCCAWAI President Ma. Consuelo Janice Carmona said the celebration serves as a platform for the accomplishments of local women and addresses the ongoing and emerging issues related to women empowerment and gender equality.

She shared that every woman in the family has many roles to play, especially in disciplining their children, family economic status, and house chores 24/7 without a day off.

“They work simultaneously yet still are neglected by society. Even after being abused, a woman still manages to give her children a good life. Thus, I encourage everyone to build a better society by giving better support and treatment to women” she said.

Acting Mayor and SP Member Benito Gustilo Jr. also highlighted the programs and initiatives of LGU thru SCCCAWAI that provide empowerment, equal opportunities, and support, especially in promoting the Safe Space Act that creates an environment free from violence and discrimination where every individual, regardless of gender can thrive.

Gustilo also encouraged everyone to cooperate in making women’s voices be heard, their rights protected, and potential uplifted.

SP Member and Committee Chair on Women and Family Victoriana Cabili cited the celebration is also to honor the women who fought for their rights and gender equality; she thanked the barangay and city officials for the support given.

Meanwhile, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson, 1st Dist Cong. Gerardo Valmayor Jr., Board Member Rommel Debulgado, and City Officials headed by Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo donated sacks of rice distributed to every attendees of the program.

On the other hand, a Thanksgiving mass and parade were held before the start of the program attended by participants including SP Member Armando Laguda Jr. and Negros Occidental SK President Mayvelyn Madrid. (PR)