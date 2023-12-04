San Carlos City council holds 2nd out-of-the-hall session

San Carlos City Sangguniang Panlungsod held its out-of-the-hall session, Nov. 30, at Barangay Guadalupe Hall.



City Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona presided over the session. Among those discussed include P18,280,000 worth of projects consisting of road concreting from Codcod Elementary School to Upper Initihan in Brgy. Codcod, road improvement, and riverside protection at So. Aglulu-od Box Culvert in Brgy. Palampas, and road concreting with sidewalk, curb, and gutter of road lots 2, 3, 4, 16, and 17 at St. Vincent Subdivision in Brgy. I, all chargeable to the 20% Development Fund, CY 2023, Road Development Program;

Signing of documents relative to the renewal of the City Waterworks Department’s accreditation and permit to operate the water supply at the San Carlos Port; memorandum of agreement between the city and Brgy. Bagonbon relative to the financial subsidy/assistance amounting to P50,000 intended for uniforms and equipment for tanods;

The P317,688.02 financial assistance for the beneficiaries of Marjorie Gacang chargeable to the City Social Welfare and Development budget; and urgent request of the mayor for authority to sign the contract of services with Richardson Apayla as venue stylist for the Paskong Pinoy Park at the City Hall lobby.



On the other hand, the committees on Finance and Laws endorsed resolutions such as the approval of the transfer of funds from the City Environment Management Office-Environmental IEC-Citywide Barangays and Schools Environment Awareness and Capacity Building to the accounts of Barangays Guadalupe, Ermita, and V as winners of the recent Barangay Seal of Good Environmental Governance, and a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the deed of donation (DOD) with Sipaway Island Overnight Shed Association relative to the 36 monobloc chairs and 8 tables and with the Philippine National Police relative to the two units of motorcycles for the San Carlos City SWAT Team and traffic section.



Furthermore, the Health, Hospital, and Public Utilities Committees endorsed the resolutions authorizing the mayor to sign the contract of services of Physician Dr. Minerva Alcarde, Psychiatrist Dr. Angelo Jesus Arias, and Physical Therapist Reza David Castillo as concurred by the San Carlos City Local Health Board Resolution No. 011, series of 2023; Authorizing the mayor to sign the contract of services of Dr. Julius Nardo, Medical Specialist in Anesthesiology; authorizing the mayor to sign the memorandum of agreement with the San Carlos Doctor’s Hospital relative to the San Carlos City Hospital’s referral of laboratory services; and approving the seven applications for franchise to operate motorized tricycles-for-hire in the city.



Meanwhile, 200 senior citizens in Brgy. Guadalupe received food packs as part of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s Community Assistance Reaching Everyone in the Spirit of Service (SP CARES) program in partnership with San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and First District Congressman Gerardo Valmayor Jr.



The Office of the Sangguniang Panlungsod thru the San Carlos City Public Library, turned over 228 reading materials like novels, story books, dictionaries, and textbooks to the child development center and gave school supplies and snacks to the 30 preschoolers.



Vice Mayor Carmona said since they implemented the SP CARES program, Brgy. Guadalupe was among those they had not visited yet. He hoped the beneficiaries would appreciate what they had given them.



Punong Barangay Romeo Descartin also thanked the senior citizens for coming over despite the distance of their house from the barangay hall.



Mayor Gustilo was also present during the session and provided food packs for the senior citizens. (PR)