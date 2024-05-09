San Carlos City declares state of calamity due to drought

San Carlos City has declared a state of calamity due to the effect of drought.

The declaration of placing San Carlos City under a state of calamity was recommended by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chaired by Mayor Renato Gustilo.

The recommendation was concurred by the Sangguniang Panlungsod during its special session on May 6.

Based on reports of the City Agriculture Office, damage to crops brought by drought was pegged at P17,681,328.50, affecting 518 farmers tilling 375 hectares of land.

Kabankalan City and San Enrique town in Negros Occidental also placed their respective local government units under a state of calamity.

The provincial government is now bracing for the rainy season, which starts next month, amid the drought that has wreaked havoc on crops, with the damage valued at more than P214 million as of May 3.

Pag-asa declared that high temperatures are over as the transition to the rainy season starts in the middle of this month.*