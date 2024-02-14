San Carlos City FC kicks off men’s league

The San Carlos City Negros Football Club (SCCNFC) launched its Men's Open Category for League 1 Season 3, evening of February 12, at the City Sports Park Football Pitch.

League 1, a year-long tournament modeled on professional standards, adopts a double-round format, making it the longest-running program of its kind.

The event boasts participation from 17 teams, including GPV FC, MB Balbacua, Batang X, Capuge FC, Barbados FC, PCY FT, Vamos Patriots FC, Tañon College FC, CST-R Golden Eagles, Sagay FC, Caritas de San Carlos, FC Chavales, Golden Dust, CSR Falcons, HDT3 Patriots, Silver Yana, and Club de los Hermanos de Futbol from Escalante City.

The ceremonial kick-off was led by San Carlos City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo, SCCNFC President Pocholo Yuvienco, Vice President Jose Miguel Valmayor, and Treasurer Alfredo Martin Cui.

Yuvienco expressed that the tournament aims to inspire the younger generation and showcase the spirit of San Carlos City football. He extended his gratitude to those who consistently support the club.

On the othe hand, Valmayor highlighted the ongoing football programs in the city, evidenced by children playing the sport at the Centermall Grounds. He sees these young enthusiasts as the future torchbearers of the city's football programs. Valmayor thanked Mayor Gustilo for providing the football pitch as a venue and urged everyone to respect the referees for their crucial role in the games.

The opening match saw MB Balbacua clinch a victory against Silver Yana with a score of 3-1. (PR)