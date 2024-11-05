San Carlos City Holds 23rd Pintaflores Body Painting

The San Carlos City Government held its 23rd Pintaflores Festival Body Painting competition on November 3, 2024, at the City Auditorium.

It showcases the artworks of 12 artists with their models from the cities of San Carlos and Cadiz and the Municipality of Calatrava.

The Shaman of Death of Artists Nelson Gonzales from Cadiz City, with his unique and detailed art won as champion with a certificate and a P15,000 cash prize.

The Shaman of Renmar Baring from Cadiz City was the 1st runner-up with a P10,000 cash prize, followed by The Hypnotized Healer-inspired body paint by Johnny Boy Diesma of Cadiz City as 2nd runner-up with P5,000.

Model of Artists Gonzales who showcased his magnum opus art “The Shaman of Death” Jommel Calago, was named as the best male model, while Narnie Artajo Gonzales was the best female model. Both received a certificate and a P3,000 cash prize.

Proponent of Pintaflores Body Painting Eric Estampador Cabales said the event started in 2001 and developed every year; adding it aimed at preserving the legacy of Pintaflores and Pintados which were the inhabitants of Ancient Negros.

Cabales thanked the audience, participants, LGU-San Carlos, and Pintaflores Foundation for making the event possible.

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo said body painting shows the vibrant reminder of the power of unity and collective healing, where art becomes a powerful medium for expression and transformation that conveys messages of hope, resilience, and solidarity that words sometimes fail to capture.

“Each brush of strokes symbolizes the shared experience, struggle, and triumph. When we unite, we create a tapestry of support that can heal wounds both seen and unseen,” he added.

Body painting is a form of art where artwork is painted directly onto the human skin.