San Carlos City hospital starts national hospital week

San Carlos City Hospital (SCCH) formally kicked off the observance of National Hospital Week through a motorcade along major streets in the city, last Aug. 12.

Said event is anchored on the theme; Ligtas Pilipinas, De-kalidad na Serbisyong Ospital, mandated by Presidential Proclamation No. 181 in recognition of the necessary role of hospitals in the promotion, safeguarding, and preservation of people's health.

SCCH Officer-in-Charge Dr. Renan Sanchez said the event is to honor the dedication, and hard work, and renew the commitment of the hospital team to giving good quality service. He encouraged them to ensure the good health and well-being of every individual.

Sanchez thanked San Carlos City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo, SP members headed by Vice-Mayor Christopher Paul S. Carmona, and the team for supporting the said event.

SP Member Benito Y. Gustilo Jr. was also happy to see the employees uniting, assuring them of the support of the local government, and hoped for a successful event.

SP Member on Hospital Services and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Chair Dr. Wilmer Yap urged everyone to help each other by providing the best services for the patient and commended them for their dedication.

Yap and Gustilo also donated cash prizes for the City Hospital’s activities. Among the activities for the week-long event were the BTL (family planning activity), breastfeeding lecture & prizes giving for mothers, bloodletting, and awarding ceremony for sports activities for employees. (PR)